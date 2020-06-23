Empire State College says they will be ready for fall 2020 semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Empire State College’s President, Jim Malatras, says because they’ve worked with students for years creating flexible course schedules they are confident they’ll be able to meet the challenges of reopening amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Malatras says the school’s dynamic has always tried to provide online options for students and has a 50/50 model. Half of the college’s courses are on campuses while the other half are online.

Malatras says they will be using a wide variety of adaptions to meet social distancing guidelines and provide a safe environment for students/staff. He says they will also use different technological tools to give students options when it comes to learning online.

Malatras says due to the the college’s lean towards flexibility, in March they moved all their in-person classes online within a week easily. When they saw a need among students for technology, the college put together a fund to make sure they had what they needed to complete course work.

Malatras says keeping students and staff safe is one of his top priorities. They will be implementing deep clean procedures, rethinking classroom organization, and will require students to wear a mask. He also says they are thinking about using directional signage in hallways, similar to what has been done in grocery/retail stores.

