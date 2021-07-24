Empire secure home field for playoffs with win over Columbus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus, G.A. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire went down to Columbus Saturday night for the biggest game of their season thus far. The winner between the Empire and Lions would get home field advantage throughout the NAL playoffs.

The Empire beat the Lions 65-60 in their first game of the season back in Albany in May, but this one didn’t prove to be quite the nail biter.

The Lions defense came out to play early, intercepting Tommy Grady in the redzone to shut down an Empire drive as the first quarter remained quiet.

The second quarter featured back and forth action, including a Mason Espinosa screen pass to Lonnie Outlaw that got the Lions in position to tie it up at nine.

Later in the second with the Empire facing fourth down Grady hit Darius Prince in the endzone to give the Empire a 22-16 lead. They would lead 30-16 at the half.

The Lions cut it close in the third with an Espinosa to Antwane Grant touchdown to bring it to 30-22 Empire, but it didn’t get any closer than that.

Darius Prince took a handoff early in the fourth and found pay dirt to put the Empire ahead two scores as they went on to win 63-43 and secure home field advantage throughout the NAL playoffs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire