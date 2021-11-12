Empire Christian Center, First Student collecting winter gear for kids

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted:
Empire Christian Center and First Student will be collecting coats, hats, gloves, and scarves of all sizes Nov. 14-20.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two organizations are working together to collect coats, hats, gloves, and scarves for their “Stuff the Bus” event. Items will be collected November 14-20.

Celeste Hightower with First Student told NEWS10 their goal is to collect enough to be able to keep 1,000 children warm this winter. Hightower said she is excited about the event.

Donations can be dropped off at the Empire Christian Center, 205 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. Drop-off times are as follows:

  • Tuesday-Friday (November 16-19) 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday (November 20) 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

COATS FOR KIDS_2021

