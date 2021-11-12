Empire Christian Center, First Student collecting winter gear for kids

Empire Christian Center and First Student will be collecting coats, hats, gloves, and scarves of all sizes Nov. 14-20.

Celeste Hightower with First Student told NEWS10 their goal is to collect enough to be able to keep 1,000 children warm this winter. Hightower said she is excited about the event.

Donations can be dropped off at the Empire Christian Center, 205 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. Drop-off times are as follows: