Empire Center releases analysis of N.Y.’s payroll

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Empire Center has completed the review of the state payroll for 2019. The analysis includes individuals who worked in the state’s executive, legislative or judicial branches during 2019’s calendar year.

Payroll information is gathered from seethroughny.net. The website houses payroll information from 2008 to 2019. Some of the Empire Center’s 2019 findings are below.

Clinical Associate Professor of Health Science at SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, Dr. Gary Green, was the highest-paid employee on the state’s payroll for both 2018 and 2019. His total pay in 2019 was $753,842.

2,661 state employees, including 1,756 executive branch employees were paid more than Governor Andrew Cuomo’s salary of $200,000.

Four SUNY coaches were in the top 100 highest-paid state employees and include SUNY Buffalo Football Coach Lance Leipold and Basketball Coach Nathanael Oats as well as SUNY Stony Brook’s Football Coach Charles Priore and Athletic Director Shawn Heilbron.