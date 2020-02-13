Emma Willard School in Troy to phase out AP classes

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Over the next three years Emma Willard School plans to phase out AP courses in favor of their own advanced learning courses.

The school looked at teaching/learning methods and students mental health over two years. They say the move to replace AP courses is in response to the evolving needs of their students, 64% of whom are currently enrolled in AP courses.

“The data is rich on how anxiety and mental health concerns are plaguing today’s students, especially girls, pursuing perfection standards,” said Emma Willard Academic Dean Meredith Legg, PhD. “Watching our students and recognizing elements in our changing world led us to explore our teaching practices,” she said.

“We are thinking of providing more inquiry-based classes that include student choice,” said Science Department Chair and Teacher Erin Hatton. “Instead of lecturing students on content in order to fit in as much as possible, I imagine presenting students with a diagram or model and having students ask questions to figure out the underlying concept on their own,” she said.

