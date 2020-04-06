Emerson College’s Spencer Kimball talks poll showing NYers’ opinion of Cuomo, Trump COVID-19 responses

MORE | If you are unable to view the video player above, please click/tap this link to watch.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10 partnered with Emerson College to take your pulse with an exclusive poll about health, finances, and how our leaders are handling the outbreak.

When asked, “When this is finally over, will your life return to the way it was before or not?” More than half of you who responded, 54%, say life will never be the same.

Who is doing a good job dealing with the virus?

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s national popularity is nothing on how New Yorkers feel about him at home. His numbers are off the chart, with 71% approving of his performance, only 17% disapproving, and 12% remaining neutral.

As for President Donald J. Trump, his numbers not nearly so strong. Nearly half of those surveyed, 47%, disapprove of the job he’s doing, and 38% approve. 15% are neutral.

Mental health, physical well-being, and financial stability

The economic impact of the virus is obvious, and 40% of those polled say that they or someone in their household became unemployed during the pandemic. If you dig into the demographics of these questions, you find that Latinx and Hispanic households have taken the largest hit.

When asked to choose whether you’re more worried about finances or your personal health, it wasn’t even close. Worries about health make up 78% of responses.

Which part of your life is affected the most because you’re at home and isolated? A quarter of respondents say income is their biggest concern, and almost as many people chose mental health. For most, child care and rent are less concerning, but just under a third say they’re preoccupied with other issues.

Reopening businesses and schools

Regarding opening non-essential businesses in New York, over a third of everyone who responded think Cuomo should wait until after May 15.

And as far as schools, very nearly half agree that schools should remain closed, and reopen in the fall.

Geographical concerns

Patients from New York City are brought to upstate hospitals every day, and exactly half of respondents say they’re OK with that. A little more than one out of five people are against it, however, and almost one out of three are still unsure.

About the poll

This Emerson College/Nexstar poll was conducted in New York from April 3 through 5 in both English and Spanish. The sample consists of New York residents, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/-3%. The data sets are weighted by gender, age, ethnicity, education, and region.