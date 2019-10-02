Emerson College Sophomore gravely injured in fight

BOSTON (NEWS10) – A Massachusetts man has suffered “extensive and unrepairable damage to large sections of his brain” after a fight near Emerson College Saturday night.

Daniel Hollis and his friends were leaving a party when a group of college-aged boys confronted them. His family has detailed his story on their social media pages. It is believed Hollis was involved in a fight and subsequently hit his head on either cement or bricks.

The Emerson College sophomore was rushed to a Boston Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. His family says doctors have told them the brain damage and injuries are too severe and Hollis will not recover. His mother has asked for support writing, “We ask that you focus on the positive: his infectious smile, his goofy sense of humor, his love for music, hockey, lacrosse and most importantly his love for his friends and family. The positive energy is making it to him and surrounding him with love while he is still with us.”

Emerson College has released a statement saying in part, “The College is devastated by this news and is sending thoughts and prayers to Dan, his family, and his loved ones as they endure this very difficult period.”

Boston Police are investigating. No charges have been filed.