Emergency restoration needed for Cohoes Library

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The Cohoes Library is one of the city’s most historic buildings. Built in 1895, it was a originally a church before it became a library.

“Unfortunately in late June, we were aware that a potion of the façade on the library wall was beginning to fall, and it fell to the sidewalk,” said Theresa Bourgeois, Cohoes Director of Operations .

Three damaged areas of the building need to restored right away, including the old bell tower.

“The mortar has outlived it’s life,” explained Bourgeois. “Water seeps in the holes and it causes the damage. It causes the big stones that you see laying on the ground— it causes them to fall off.”

Some of the original blue stone that fell will be used in the emergency work, which in total, is

expected to cost around $97,000 dollars.

Based on availability of materials, it will likely take a couple months for it to be completed.



In the meantime, the library is temporarily being moved to the Cohoes Senior Center and will be open to the public starting Monday.

Only a potion of books will be available for people to browse on a shelf. Instead, a majority the browsing will be taking place online.

“Our library staff will be able to work with our library patrons to identify what books, DVD’s, and things that they want, and we can order them online and they will be delivered to the senior center for our patrons to come in and pick up those items.”



While the three most damaged areas of the building will be addressed first, the city does plan on restoring the rest of this historic building in the future.