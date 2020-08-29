Emergency outdoor watering ban in effect for Town of Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Guilderland has announced that due to high demand for water usage, effective immediately, all lawn sprinkling will be banned until further notice.

The Town Water Department says that exclusions to the ban include sprinkler systems on private wells and hand watering for vegetables and flower gardens.

Updates will be posted on the Town website and Nixle.

