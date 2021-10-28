Emergency lockdown at Mount Anthony high school in Bennington over threat

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 28, around 10:50 a.m. Bennington Police respond to a report of three young males acting suspiciously in the area of Congress Street. Police say the males appeared to be students and one male was overheard making threats to the safety of students at Mount Anthony Union High School.

The Mount Anthony Union High School and Southwest Tech Incident Command team along with the Police worked to secure the perimeter around the school. Police said they placed the school in an emergency lockdown.

During a search of County Street, Congress Street, and Park Street areas, Police said they located the male students matching the description reported. According to police, the students were located as they approached the campus off before they were taken into custody by police. Police said all three males were searched for weapons, but none were found.

A 17-year-old male student that allegedly made the original threat was arrested and transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. Following processing for the offense of disorderly conduct, the juvenile was released into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Police say they continuously searched the area where the male juveniles had been located but did not turn up with any weapons. Police along with the Incident Command Team deemed the school safe to transition from the lockdown in resuming normal operations at the school.