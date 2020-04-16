Emergency food distribution for Cohoes residents Thursday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Emergency food will be distributed at the Cohoes Visitor’s Center Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cohoes residents are encouraged but not required to pre-register.

Food will be distributed by curb-side pick-up only.

Residents can pre-register by calling 518-233-2119 or by emailing name and phone number to info@ci.cohoes.ny.us. The Cohoes Visitor’s Center is located at 58 Remsen Street, Cohoes.

