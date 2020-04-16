Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Emergency food distribution for Cohoes residents Thursday

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
cohoes_455385

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Emergency food will be distributed at the Cohoes Visitor’s Center Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cohoes residents are encouraged but not required to pre-register.

Food will be distributed by curb-side pick-up only.

Residents can pre-register by calling 518-233-2119 or by emailing name and phone number to info@ci.cohoes.ny.us. The Cohoes Visitor’s Center is located at 58 Remsen Street, Cohoes.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak