COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Emergency food will be distributed at the Cohoes Visitor’s Center Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cohoes residents are encouraged but not required to pre-register.
Food will be distributed by curb-side pick-up only.
Residents can pre-register by calling 518-233-2119 or by emailing name and phone number to info@ci.cohoes.ny.us. The Cohoes Visitor’s Center is located at 58 Remsen Street, Cohoes.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Emergency food distribution for Cohoes residents Thursday
- Five things to know this Thursday April 16
- Tri-City ValleyCats single game tickets go on sale
- Local dietician offers advice for those struggling with eating disorders in quarantine
- National Grid working to restore power to thousands Thursday morning