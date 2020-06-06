Emergencies declared in Menands, Watervliet, and Green Island

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Mayors of Menands, Watervliet, and Green Island have all declared a State of Emergency in each of their municipalities due to the threat of civil disturbances within their communities effective immediately continuing through Tuesday, June 30.

In addition to the State of Emergency declaration, each Mayor has reportedly signed an Emergency Order establishing a curfew which will begin on Sunday, June 7, 2020 starting at 9:00 p.m. and end Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. The curfew applies to the entire municipal boundaries of the three communities.

The Mayors and Chiefs of Police are asking all residents and visitors to voluntarily abide by the curfew. The municipalities say they intend to enforce the curfew. Violations that result in public health or safety threats including fires, property damage and violence will be prosecuted.

Citizens are being advised to remain in their homes and adhere to the curfew to help protect the safety of their communities and themselves. Travel on any public streets, alley or roadways or to any public place is discouraged. The curfew is said to be necessary to prevent fires, property damage and violence in the communities and is being imposed to protect residents.

Citizens may still travel to go to work, consistent with the terms of applicable COVID-19 Executive Orders.

Citizens can seek emergency and urgent medical care during the curfew.

The curfew does not apply to law enforcement, fire fighters, military personnel, emergency personnel, Government officials with valid identification, or members of the news media authorized in advance by the Chiefs of Police or their designee’s.

Officials are advising residents to not take matters into their own hands, such as patrolling to protect a business, and to stay home and abide by the curfew. Residents should however be on the lookout for suspicious activity and report all emergencies to 9-1-1 immediately.

Officials say failure to obey this order is a criminal offense, punishable by law under New York State Executive Law §24(5).

The municipalities are reportedly working with all emergency personnel at the local, county and state levels and have an action plan in place. Residents are advised to watch for updates on municipal websites and other media outlets such as television, radio and official social media that should be referenced for area wide reports.