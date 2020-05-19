Elvis Presley’s Graceland to reopen on Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The tourist attraction in Memphis said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, restaurants, and retail operations since it closed in March.
The Memphis tourist attraction centers on the life and career of the late rock ‘n’ roll icon. It annually attracts over 600,000 visitors, including international travelers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.
Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley’s former home-turned-museum to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.
Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.
“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.
