SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After much speculation, the Rocket Man tweeted a schedule of his final tour, including a show in Syracuse.

The show is scheduled for September 10, 2020 and is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Here they are – my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe! This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time 🚀🚀🚀



— Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

According to the singer’s website, the concert will take place in the Carrier Dome and tickets go on sale June 30, 2021.