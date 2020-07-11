Elon Musk passes Warren Buffett in total wealth

(CNN) — Elon Musk is now richer than Warren Buffett.
The Tesla CEO has become the world’s seventh wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.
Bloomberg reports that Musk’s fortune rose by more than $6 billion on Friday after Tesla stocks surged of which he owns 20%.
The 49-year-old is also the primary shareholder of SpaceX.
Meanwhile, Buffett’s fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity.
