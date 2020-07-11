Elon Musk passes Warren Buffett in total wealth

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(CNN) — Elon Musk is now richer than Warren Buffett.

The Tesla CEO has become the world’s seventh wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg reports that Musk’s fortune rose by more than $6 billion on Friday after Tesla stocks surged of which he owns 20%.

The 49-year-old is also the primary shareholder of SpaceX.

Meanwhile, Buffett’s fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity.