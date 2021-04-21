Elmira Animal Control searching for owner of dog allegedly tossed from SUV

(PHOTO: Elmira Animal Control and Shelter﻿)

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A small black dog was allegedly tossed from a white SUV on Monday in the Baldwin area of Chemung County, according to a post on the Elmira Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The post said the female dog was allegedly tossed in the area of Federal Road and Breesport N Chemung Road.

Animal Control officers said, right now, they have no other information in the case. They are looking for the owner of the dog.

If you have any information in this case or know the owner of the dog, contact Elmira Animal Control at (607) 737-5767.

