Ellis Medicine nurses to picket for safer staffing levels

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nurses at a Ellis Medicine will picket today, demanding what they consider safer staffing levels.

They believe negotiations for a fair contract aren’t happening, and a union spokesperson says this is a problem for hospitals across the Capital Region.

“We are launching basically a Capital Region nurses campaign. These are the hospitals that anchor the region. The management at these hospitals have all been dragging their feet, and historically, they’ve all work together to keep down the wages for nurses and the conditions for patients.” Kristi Barnes, NY State Nurses Association Communiations

Nurses at Albany Medical Center picketed for similar causes in October, and some of them are expected to support the picket today.

A registered nurse from Ellis says that when the union demanded what they call safer staffing levels, the hospital responded with a package that didn’t meet their expectations.

“Ellis Medicine’s nursing team and all of our employees deliver an exceptionally high level of care and compassion to our patients, and Ellis offers highly competitive wages and benefits in recognition of those skills and expertise, and to attract and retain the very best healthcare professionals.” Statement from Ellis Medicine

Picketing will start at 11:30 a.m. at Ellis Medicine on Friday, followed by another at Bellevue—a service by Ellis—in Niskayuna later in the afternoon.

LATEST STORIES: