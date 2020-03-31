Ellis Medicine lifting the spirits of COVID-19 patients

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ellis Medicine in Schenectady is just one of many hospitals treating patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their staff is going the extra mile to help during these tough times.

What started as white-board messages at Ellis Medicine has grown to the community surrounding them.

“Bring the positivity to not only my coworkers but patients as well. So I bought 96 get-well cards for COVID-positive-patients and as I’m filling them out, I thought eventually we’ll need more cards, so I reached out the community.”

Unit support technician, Alicia Hottois, kicked of their “Be Positive” campaign, which involves writing get-well cards and inspirational messaged for COVID-19 positive patients.

“I think it’s because we are all scared, more so scared of the unknown and we’re look forward day to day to see whats happening next,” Hottois said. “I can’t imagine, especially how the patients who are COVID-positive are feeling right now because they don’t get to see our smiling faces when we walk into a room. We’re all about, there’s a rainbow after the storm and we want them to know we are the rainbow.”

To make the rainbow even brighter, they’re creating “happy packs,“ which they purchased out of pocket. The bags are full of activities to keep patients active and busy if possible.

“I have a bunch of co-workers who brought their own great ideas into this. One of my co-workers, Meredith, has brought up happy packs for patients and we’re drawing all over them writing inspirational quotes on them. We got them adult coloring books, coloring pencils, crosswords, sudoko.”

It’s all in an effort to let them know that beyond their family, many outside the building are hoping for the best.

“We’re not coming here to work to get it done and over with. We’re one big family here. We come here and support each other and not only each other but the patients as well. If we need someone to talk to we know theres support here so we’re not coming here on our own we’re here together,” Hottois said. “Ellis is here for them. We’re here. We’re a family and they’re part of our family when they come through those doors, so we’re going to make sure they’re happy even when they leave here.”

This campaign has reached the outside community and has many eager to write their own cards. Hottois has picked up several cards and she encourages anyone who wants to spread kindness and positivity to wash their hand thoroughly, both before and after writing the letters. If you’re looking to help her out, you can find her on Facebook.