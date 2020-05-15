Ellis Medicine committed to community testing in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ellis Medicine announced Friday that they will continue once a week testing at its McClellan campus. This after delivering the 1,500 tests they promised for community testing. The site will be continued for the foreseeable future.

Testing will be offered at McClellan Street Health Center, 600 McClellan St. Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., beginning May 21. There will also be a site on Saturdays at Hometown Health Centers on State St. For that site residents will need to call (518) 688-3420 for an arrival time. The site will operate from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon there have been 1,594 tests administered by the program.

“All of us at Ellis are proud of the work we did throughout this collaboration to bring testing directly into Schenectady’s neighborhoods, expanding access and offering a testing program in the most convenient way possible,” said Leslyn Williamson, Ellis’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, referring to the collaboration between Ellis, Schenectady County Public Health Services, Hometown Health Centers, Healthy Capital District Initiative (HCDI), and MVP Health Care. “We offered, and will continue to offer, COVID-19 tests whether you have insurance or not. Our neighbors walk up, drive up, bike up, and they get tested without a need for an appointment, without a prescription from their doctor.”

