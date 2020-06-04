Ellis Hospital ER the first to become a Certified Autism Center

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday, Ellis Hospital in Schenectady opened the first-ever emergency room to earn the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation in the country.

CEO of Ellis Hospitals Paul Milton said, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 1 in 45 adults and 1 in 54 children in the United States fall somewhere on the autism spectrum.

Milton also says that “autism is a spectrum disorder so individual’s experiences can vary widely and that is the training and the certification that provides for best practices as well as understanding and how to work with patients.”

This plaque will be in place at the ER entrance letting people know that this is a safe place for patients with autism.

“For those on the autism spectrum, special needs can create barriers to accessing health care when needed. It’s a situation I’ve lived through with my son, Michael, and unfortunately, it’s something that’s all too real for many families,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Santabarbara also feels that this new program will bring patients to the ER who are autistic from all over the area if not the state.

