Ellis Hospital: Employees must be vaccinated for COVID by Oct. 1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ellis Hospital said its employees have until October 1 to get fully vaccinated for COVID. They said this requirement reflects its flu vaccine requirement already in place.

Ellis Hospital is the last major hospital in the Capital Region to announce its employees would have to get vaccinated for COVID. Albany Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peters Health Partners, and Saratoga Hospital made their announcements over the past several days.

“We have strongly encouraged vaccination for eligible members of our community, including our staff, since the first vaccine for COVID-19 was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As a leader in the Capital Region healthcare community, we recognize our responsibility to do more,” Ellis Hospital said.

The hospital said more than 90% of its staff is already vaccinated. They said they will provide exemptions for people based on religious beliefs or medical reasons. Those who do not get vaccinated or have an exemption could be fired.

Additionally, Ellis Hospital said all contractors working in its facilities are also included in the vaccination requirement.

“At Ellis Medicine, safety is one of our Core Values. This means we do everything we can to protect our patients, employees, and community. For this reason, Ellis Medicine will now require all employees, medical staff, and anyone conducting business in our facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the hospital said.