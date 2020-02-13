Ellis Hospital and Bellevue Woman’s Center plan rally on Friday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nurses from Ellis Hospital and Bellevue Woman’s Center have a rally planned for Friday at noon at Ellis Hospital.

They say the hospital and women’s care center are refusing to create better working conditions and better patient care. They also say senior managers earn over-sized salaries.

Nurses from Albany Medical Center will also be at the rally in support of Ellis Hospital and Bellevue Woman’s Center nurses.

