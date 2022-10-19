ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the November general election just days away, News10 is speaking with the local candidates for Congress and the state legislature. In the 21st Congressional District, republican Elise Stefanik is trying to hold on to her seat against democrat Matt Castelli.

Stefanik, who is also chair of the House Republican Conference making her the third ranking republican in the House, believes the GOP will win control of the chamber. Republicans have had control of the House in ten times since 1995.

She said inflation is the number one issue facing people in her district and across the country. Stefanik adds people understand the crisis is, what she claims, “the result of single party democrat rule and trillions and trillions of dollars in reckless spending.”

Stefanik also points out we currently have an energy crisis. “Gas prices continuing to tick up and up, home heating bills are on pace to be the most expensive this winter then they have in certainly well over a decade,” said Stefanik.

The Congresswoman sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 221st district.