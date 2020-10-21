Eleven Albany parks to host Halloween events

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany will host events in 11 of its parks this Halloween. The events can either be driven or walked through and will, according to officials, provide “a socially distanced, COVID-compliant opportunity to celebrate the holiday.”

Those attending an event will have a chance to show off their costume, grab some candy, and take home a pumpkin and carving kit.

“The City of Albany wants to ensure our residents have a safe opportunity to celebrate Halloween as we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, and these events are designed to do just that. I encourage our residents to take part in these socially distanced, COVID-compliant events. While door-to-door trick-or-treating has not been banned, both Governor Cuomo and the CDC have advised that it is a high-risk activity.” Mayor Kathy Sheehan

The events, which all run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., will take place in the following parks:

Buckingham Pond (Berkshire Boulevard Entrance)

Washington Park (Sprague Place Entrance)

Lower Lincoln Park (Eagle Street Entrance)

Upper Lincoln Park (South Swan Street Entrance)

Krank Park (Seymore Avenue Entrance)

Arbor Hill Park (Manning Boulevard Entrance)

Hackett Park (North 1st Street Entrance)

Swinburne Park (2nd Street Entrance)

Peyster Island (West Erie Street & Providence Street)

Hackett Boulevard Greenspace (between Cardinal Avenue & South Main Avenue)

Westland Hills Park (Anthony Street Entrance)

Attendees will be required to follow all local, state, and federal COVID-19 prevention rules, including wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and limiting all gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

The City is still seeking volunteers to help make its Halloween events a success. Those interested should contact the City’s Department of Recreation at (518) 434-5699 or email cwilliams@albanyny.gov.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic City officials are strongly discouraging high risk activities, including: door-to-door trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treats, attending crowded costume parties held indoors, and going to an indoor haunted house.

AlbanyHalloween2020 is sponsored in part by the City of Albany, Price Chopper/Market 32, Spectrum News, Trader Joe’s, and Stanton’s Feura Farm & Markets.

LATEST STORIES