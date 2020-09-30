Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in nine State Thruway lots

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Commuters with electric cars will have nine new charging spots on the New York State Thruway, Governor Cuomo has announced. The new charging points, which include a park and ride lot near Amsterdam (Exit 27), are part of a drive to help the state achieve a carbon-free electricity system by 2040.

It is hoped the new charging points will encourage drivers to use electric vehicles and public transportation, which in turn will expedite New York’s transition to a clean energy economy.

“Strategically placing charging stations in Park and Ride lots along New York State’s most traveled highway will maximize use by commuters who take advantage of public transportation and help us achieve our goal of reducing overall statewide carbon emissions 85 percent by 2050.” Matthew J. Driscoll

Executive Director, New York State Thruway Authority

The first four commuter lots, located at Exit 18 (New Paltz), Exit 21 (Catskills), Exit 43 (Manchester) and Exit 48A (Pembroke) are already installed and operational. The remaining five, Exit 27 (Amsterdam), Exit 30 (Herkimer), Exit 34 (Canastota), Exit 38 (Liverpool) and Exit 49 (Depew), are scheduled to be installed over the next two months.

Each “Level 2” installation will support two electric vehicles charging simultaneously at about 7kW. On average. A Level 2 charging station will fully charge an EV battery in approximately four to five hours.

Commuters can park their cars at the Park and Ride lot and return at the end of the workday to a fully charged car.

The state announced the new charging points during National Drive Electric Week.

