MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Milton will be installing Electric Vehicle Chargers at multiple locations on Town properties. This decision comes after a unanimous vote by the Milton Town Board to approve the installation.

After the decision, Milton Supervisor Scott Ostrander said, “We will be the first municipality in Saratoga County to offer this important service to our community. There are changes coming our way as a result of Federal and State initiatives toward electrification, so we are now positioning Milton and it’s residents to be prepared for the upcoming transition.”

Milton will enter into an agreement with New York Renewable Energy, Engineering, and Recycling Group (NYREER). The NYREER will be supplying the hardware and chargers, as well as the installation and infrastructure work supplied through National Grid. Everything will be provided through various grant programs making the net cost to Milton residents zero.

EV Charger locations: