Electric City Food Co-op launches new online platform to act as virtual store

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Electric City Food Co-op (ECFC) announced Monday that it has launched an online platform that will act as a virtual store with touch-free, curbside order pickup at The Schenectady Trading Company in downtown Schenectady.

Starting Monday, all ECFC member-owners and the public can purchase locally sourced foods, produce and goods from area farms, artisan makers and producers throughout the Capital Region.

“While COVID-19 has changed so many things, it has made us realize how many inefficiencies are present in our existing food system and highlighted the need for continued support of our local food systems and locally grown and made goods and services,” said ECFC Board of Directors President Matt Robbins. “This transitional stage is very timely and is garnering tremendous public support, bringing healthy food to downtown Schenectady remains a goal of the Electric City Food Co-op now more than ever.”

The Co-op is establishing its new virtual store via the online platform Local Food Marketplace, which it took over from the Schenectady Greenmarket in January 2021. It lets farmers and vendors show off their products and goods for buyers to place orders . Capital Roots and the Troy Waterfront Farmer’s Market are also customers of Local Food Marketplace.

“Schenectady Greenmarket invested in the Local Food Marketplace at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were in limbo with reopening our physical market in downtown Schenectady,” said Haley Viccaro, Chair of the Board of Schenectady Greenmarket. “Once we were able to reopen the market soon after the online platform was established, our efforts focused on operating the market safely and successfully every Sunday around City Hall and inside Proctors during winter. We were happy to help support Electric City Food Co-op in their new venture to launch an online market and advance our collective mission of increasing access to local food and supporting our farmers, especially as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With more than 46 vendors, customers can place orders each week starting on Mondays at 9 a.m. until Thursdays at 12 p.m. Once orders are submitted to vendors, products are delivered and grouped by ECFC staff and volunteers, available for pick-up each Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Schenectady Trading Company located at 609 Union Street in Schenectady.

“As a member-owner I’ve been following the progress of the ECFC with enthusiasm, and when I learned about the decision to start virtually, I offered to be a resource. Both my business and the ECFC believe in fostering community and supporting the local economy, so it seems like the perfect fit to meet their needs during this time of transition,” said Caroline Bardwell, owner of The Schenectady Trading Company.

“At MVP Health Care, we are committed to the well-being of our members and the communities we serve,” said Ellen Sax, Vice President of Community Engagement at MVP Health Care. “A significant part of keeping our communities healthy is access to a variety of fresh food, which is now easier than ever to access because of the Electric City Food Co-op and their innovative and exciting online platform. We are so proud to support this effort and our local businesses as they work to ensure the health and vitality of our communities.”

The ECFC online marketplace is available for new and current shoppers to sign up and place orders. Vendors/producers interested in selling their products on the ECFC online marketplace can contact Lesley Cutting at ECFCMarketManager@gmail.com.

For more information visit them online.