What time US election results are expected, and when polls close in each state

Non-partisan poll election challenger Richard Saad observes election inspectors as they begin to count ballots on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Mich., in Macomb County, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

More people will participate in voting by mail in 2020 than in any previous election and that means some uncertainty in what we might see Tuesday night.

Here’s a breakdown of when polls close in each state via Ballotpedia and an assessment from the New York Times on how long each state expects the process of counting votes to last:

Alabama, 8 p.m.: Hopes to have all unofficial election results by midnight

Alaska, midnight: Will have early and in-person voting results within a few hours. Mail and absentee ballots will be counted a few days later

Arizona, 9 p.m.: Mail-in ballots will be included in initial numbers; officials won’t predict what share of ballots will be reported by Wednesday morning

Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.: Hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday

California, 11 p.m.: Did not estimate timing; mail and provisional ballots could be counted over days and weeks

Colorado, 9 p.m.: Believes 80% of votes will be available by midday Wednesday

Connecticut, 8 p.m.: Municipalities have until Saturday to report results; officials believe it will happen much quicker

Delaware, 8 p.m.: Hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday

Florida, 7/8 p.m.: Has not given a timeline but previously said received mail ballots should be reported by around 8:30 p.m.

Georgia, 7 p.m.: Says it could take a couple of days to tabulate the large number of mail ballots it expects to receive

Hawaii, noon: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Idaho, 10/11 p.m.: Hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday

Illinois, 8 p.m.: Did not provide a timing estimate; plans to release a figure for the number of mail ballots not yet returned

Indiana, 6/7 p.m.: Believes it may be a few days before they have a complete picture of results

Iowa, 10 p.m.: Anticipates having results in a timely fashion

Kansas, 8/9 p.m.: Officials wouldn’t provide a timeline but said they had no major issues during their August 4 primary

Kentucky 6/7 p.m.: Says counties have been instructed to report in-person and mail-in votes by midnight

Louisiana, 9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

Maine, 8 p.m.: Expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections

Maryland, 8 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

Massachusetts, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Michigan, 8/9 p.m.: Says it could take a few days before full unofficial results are available citing the counting process for mail ballots

Minnesota, 9 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Mississippi, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Missouri, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Montana, 10 p.m.: Expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections

Nebraska, 9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

Nevada, 10 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

New Hampshire, 7/8 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

New Jersey, 8 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

New Mexico, 9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline but expects winners to be clear by midday Wednesday

New York, 9 p.m.: Will only release early and in-person vote numbers; with absentee ballots reported in the days that follow

North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.: Due to delays, results will not be reported until after the last precinct closes at 8:15 p.m.; expects to have a majority of votes counted by the end of Tuesday night

North Dakota, 9 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Ohio, 7:30 p.m.: Ballots cast early will be reported around 8 p.m.; in-person numbers are expected later in the evening

Oklahoma, 8 p.m.: Provided no timeline but says it’s typical to have a majority of voted counted by the end of the night

Oregon, 10/11 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

Pennsylvania, 8 p.m.: Expects the majority of votes to be counted by Friday, with officials not starting to process mail votes until Election Day

Rhode Island, 8 p.m.: In-person votes will be reported first, followed by the first round of mail-in ballots, and a second round of mail votes released on Wednesday

South Carolina, 7 p.m.: Expects to have a majority of votes counted on election night

South Dakota, 8/9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline; some counties reported they wouldn’t finish counting ballots until November 4

Tennessee, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday

Texas, 8/9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

Utah, 10 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline; NYT reports roughly 30% of votes are typically outstanding the morning after an election

Vermont, 7 p.m.: Expects to have the majority of ballots counted on Tuesday night

Virginia, 7 p.m.: In-person votes will be reported first following by an early-in person and mail ballot figure, with vote counting continuing into Wednesday

Washington, 11 p.m.: Expects under 50% of votes to be counted on election night

West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline

Wisconsin, 9 p.m.: Leaders say they expect to know the results by the end of election night

Wyoming, 9 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday More From Your Local Election Headquarters AP VoteCast: Voters saw election as a judgment on Trump

