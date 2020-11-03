What time US election results are expected, and when polls close in each state

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.
While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.
The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.
More people will participate in voting by mail in 2020 than in any previous election and that means some uncertainty in what we might see Tuesday night.
Here’s a breakdown of when polls close in each state via Ballotpedia and an assessment from the New York Times on how long each state expects the process of counting votes to last:
- Alabama, 8 p.m.: Hopes to have all unofficial election results by midnight
- Alaska, midnight: Will have early and in-person voting results within a few hours. Mail and absentee ballots will be counted a few days later
- Arizona, 9 p.m.: Mail-in ballots will be included in initial numbers; officials won’t predict what share of ballots will be reported by Wednesday morning
- Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.: Hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday
- California, 11 p.m.: Did not estimate timing; mail and provisional ballots could be counted over days and weeks
- Colorado, 9 p.m.: Believes 80% of votes will be available by midday Wednesday
- Connecticut, 8 p.m.: Municipalities have until Saturday to report results; officials believe it will happen much quicker
- Delaware, 8 p.m.: Hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday
- Florida, 7/8 p.m.: Has not given a timeline but previously said received mail ballots should be reported by around 8:30 p.m.
- Georgia, 7 p.m.: Says it could take a couple of days to tabulate the large number of mail ballots it expects to receive
- Hawaii, noon: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Idaho, 10/11 p.m.: Hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday
- Illinois, 8 p.m.: Did not provide a timing estimate; plans to release a figure for the number of mail ballots not yet returned
- Indiana, 6/7 p.m.: Believes it may be a few days before they have a complete picture of results
- Iowa, 10 p.m.: Anticipates having results in a timely fashion
- Kansas, 8/9 p.m.: Officials wouldn’t provide a timeline but said they had no major issues during their August 4 primary
- Kentucky 6/7 p.m.: Says counties have been instructed to report in-person and mail-in votes by midnight
- Louisiana, 9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- Maine, 8 p.m.: Expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections
- Maryland, 8 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- Massachusetts, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Michigan, 8/9 p.m.: Says it could take a few days before full unofficial results are available citing the counting process for mail ballots
- Minnesota, 9 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Mississippi, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Missouri, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Montana, 10 p.m.: Expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections
- Nebraska, 9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- Nevada, 10 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- New Hampshire, 7/8 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- New Jersey, 8 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- New Mexico, 9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline but expects winners to be clear by midday Wednesday
- New York, 9 p.m.: Will only release early and in-person vote numbers; with absentee ballots reported in the days that follow
- North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.: Due to delays, results will not be reported until after the last precinct closes at 8:15 p.m.; expects to have a majority of votes counted by the end of Tuesday night
- North Dakota, 9 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Ohio, 7:30 p.m.: Ballots cast early will be reported around 8 p.m.; in-person numbers are expected later in the evening
- Oklahoma, 8 p.m.: Provided no timeline but says it’s typical to have a majority of voted counted by the end of the night
- Oregon, 10/11 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- Pennsylvania, 8 p.m.: Expects the majority of votes to be counted by Friday, with officials not starting to process mail votes until Election Day
- Rhode Island, 8 p.m.: In-person votes will be reported first, followed by the first round of mail-in ballots, and a second round of mail votes released on Wednesday
- South Carolina, 7 p.m.: Expects to have a majority of votes counted on election night
- South Dakota, 8/9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline; some counties reported they wouldn’t finish counting ballots until November 4
- Tennessee, 8 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
- Texas, 8/9 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- Utah, 10 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline; NYT reports roughly 30% of votes are typically outstanding the morning after an election
- Vermont, 7 p.m.: Expects to have the majority of ballots counted on Tuesday night
- Virginia, 7 p.m.: In-person votes will be reported first following by an early-in person and mail ballot figure, with vote counting continuing into Wednesday
- Washington, 11 p.m.: Expects under 50% of votes to be counted on election night
- West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.: Did not provide a timeline
- Wisconsin, 9 p.m.: Leaders say they expect to know the results by the end of election night
- Wyoming, 9 p.m.: Believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday
