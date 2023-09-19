(NEWS10) — National Voter Registration Day took place at local Price Chopper stores on Tuesday. The day has been observed every year since 2012.

Officials said more than five million voters nationwide have registered on National Voter Registration Day in the past 11 years. Volunteers from the League of Women voters were stationed at 15 different Price Chopper and Market 32 locations on Tuesday to help people get registered to vote.

“It’s a real reminder to people who haven’t voted for a while, or perhaps they’re discouraged by the system, and it is hopeful to see people out getting more people registered to vote,” volunteer Andy Lee said. “So that’s why we really show up in person, but also, it can be a little tricky to register, and it’s helpful sometimes just to have someone walk you through the steps.”

In order to cast your ballot in this year’s General Election on November 7, your county board of elections must have your application by October 28. More information can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.