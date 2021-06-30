Zeldin talks gubernatorial run and New York’s future

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-1st District) has been chosen by New York Republicans as the presumptive nominee to represent the party in next year’s gubernatorial election. Zeldin earned 85% of votes in a straw poll of county leaders Monday, making him the clear frontrunner. Other Republicans have said they still plan to keep running, though, ahead of next June’s primary.

Rep. Zeldin’s interview airs on Empire State Weekly across New York this weekend at the times listed below: