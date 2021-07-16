NYS Legislature to hold hearings across the state on county board of elections

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — The NY-22nd election exposed many flaws in the system this past November, including failures to register voters, misplaced ballots, and the recent New York City primaries. These issues are not just a county-by-county problem, but a state problem.

That’s why Sen. Zellnor Myrie, Chair of the legislature’s Election Committee, will hold a number of hearings throughout the state with hopes of tackling these election issues and listening to voters’ concerns. “All of our boards of elections have room for improvement,” Myrie explained. “So what these hearings would do is go to major regions of our state and hear directly from the voters.”

The hearings represent a chance for the voters to discuss the changes they wish to see, with the ultimate goal being a change to the outdated laws that still govern New York’s elections. “What we see with our board of elections is a mix of bad election law that perhaps needs to be changed but there’s also some cultural issues,” Myrie said. “Where people are used to doing things the same way for such a long time even if they don’t work and even if they are disastrous each time so we have to address that as well.”

Myrie notes that there are a lot of good people who work for the board of elections and try to do the right thing. He believes these people are hindered by the structural problems of the whole process.