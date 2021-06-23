NYC mayor’s race: Andrew Yang concedes in Democratic primary

Yang fell behind in many polls and was far behind in early returns Tuesday night. With ranked choice voting in its first year in New York City elections, first place votes for Yang would be redistributed to voters’ second place candidates if necessary.

Yang centered much of his primary campaign on his universal basic income initiative as well as promises to bring jobs back to the city, bring down violent crime, and diversify the NYPD.

As of Tuesday evening, Eric Adams was in the lead in the Democratic race for mayor. However, with ranked choice voting, final results could come as late as mid-July.