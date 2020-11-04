LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on November 5.
The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted at 2:45 a.m.:
There was no explanation why the results would pause for a full day.
However, in Northern Nevada, Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale says they plan to release another results update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and every day after, until all are out.
Washoe County is also planning a media briefing at 6 p.m. with their Registrar of Voters, Deanna Spikula.
So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes, and all ballots through November 2. It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding.
LATEST STORIES
- Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday
- Democrats’ dream of ‘blue wave’ continues to crumble as Gideon concedes Maine Senate race
- North Greenbush student’s artwork included in new book by J.K. Rowling
- 84-year-old arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children in Columbia County
- Biden wins Wisconsin, flipping state from 2016