Most NYC mayoral candidates would consider reelecting Cuomo

NEW YORK (PIX11) — During questioning for the Democratic Mayoral Forum that aired Thursday night, the majority of the seven leading contenders for mayor would not rule out reelecting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo is facing numerous investigations along with accusations of sexual misconduct, mishandling nursing homes during the pandemic, and abusing his office for personal gain.

Kathryn Garcia, Eric Adams, Ray McGuire, Scott Stringer, and Andrew Yang have all expressed concern over the allegations against Cuomo, but they did not rule out voting for Cuomo should he chose to run again in 2022. Shaun Donovan and Maya Wiley said they would not vote for him.

Garcia has previously called on Cuomo to resign. However, when asked about potentially voting for him next year, said: “I am not going to make any decisions on something that’s way in the future.”

Stringer has also previously called on Cuomo to resign, which he reiterated when asked about voting for Cuomo. “I have called for the governor to resign, what the future holds, I don’t know,” he said.

McGuire repeated his position of waiting on the results of several investigations. “I need to continue to study where we are, waiting for the attorney general’s response,” he said. “So based on that response, I’ll follow the due process.”

Eric Adams gave a detailed answer, but stopped short of ruling out a vote for Cuomo. “I like to keep who I vote for private,” he said. “I would have to see the outcome of these investigations. I’m extremely troubled by the allegations. I believe that that really hurts his ability to lead. But we will see, the AG’s doing an investigation, as well as the state lawmakers, we need to look at the outcome of these investigations.”

Yang was asked through campaign staff following his questioning for the Forum. He issued a statement reading: “I will vote for whoever is the Democratic nominee for governor of NY.”

As for the leading mayoral candidates who ruled out voting for the Governor, Donovan said: “I won’t, and I’ve been clear that he should resign.”

Wiley simply said: “No.”