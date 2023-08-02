ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local attorney and business owner launched a campaign Wednesday for New York State Supreme Court.

Dana Salazar is running on the Republican and Conservative ticket for the state Supreme Court’s Third Judicial District, which includes Albany, Rensselaer, Greene, Schoharie, and Columbia Counties. She’s handled a range of cases during her career as an attorney and said her prior experience would serve her well if she’s elected.

“The qualities of a great judge are the ability to listen, an ability to fairly weigh the evidence, and the ability to apply the law to the case, and I believe a judge with experience in front of the bench makes for a better judge on the bench,” she said.

Salazar has also served as president of the Capital District Women’s Bar Association.