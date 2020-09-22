Grassroots organization encouraging early voting in new campaign

NEW YORK (WWTI) — “Skip the Crowds: Vote Early, Absentee, or In-Person,” is the tagline for a new voting campaign.
Common Cause New York, a grassroots organization focused on governmental topics, announced the launch of their new campaign focused on participation in the 2020 election. The campaign targets early voters.
The campaign consists of social media ads, instructional videos, informational emails, and rotating billboards in New York City.
“Common Cause/NY is encouraging folks to get ahead of the curve, request your absentee ballot now or make a plan to vote early,” stated Common Cause New York Executive Director Susan Lerner. “Voters need to know their options so they can cast their ballot as easily and safely as they choose. We hope every New Yorker will take advantage of their new rights and get out the safe vote.”
“Skip the Crowds: Vote Early, Absentee or In-Person,” is funded through a grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies.
