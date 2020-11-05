Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holding 3 p.m. news conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Currently there are around 47,000 votes left to count in Georgia.
