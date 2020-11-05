All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

Georgia Secretary of State holds news conference on election results

Elections
Posted: / Updated:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden from Wednesday morning addresses to supporters (Getty)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to address vote-counting in the state.

Raffensperger has said counting should be done by noon on Thursday.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes to be collected by either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on the South Steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report