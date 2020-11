Election results: Vermont, New Hampshire, North Country

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson lost her reelection bid by 18 votes in the Grand Isle House race.

"Four of the six towns that I represent voted for me with greater numbers than they ever had in 20 years, and two of the towns voted for me in greater numbers then they had in eight or 10 years, but it wasn't quite enough to get me there," Johnson said.