Early voting ends for Tuesday primary

Elections

ALBANY AND TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday is one day after early voting wrapped up in New York, and it’s also the last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot ahead of the primaries.

In Albany, on Tuesday’s ballot for the Democratic Primary for Albany mayor include incumbent Kathy Sheehan and Rev. Valerie Faust. Both candidates say they’re focused on addressing violence in the city.

Sheehan says the city has been working hard with its violence prevention task force. Meanwhile, faust says that if elected, she will focus on building a better relationship with the Common Council. Sheehan maintains that she already has a good relationship with the council.

The early voting process did not come without controversy in the Capital Region. A judge ruled that the Rensselaer County Board of Elections (BOE) needed to find another early voting site in Troy following a lawsuit from Attorney General Letitia James.

Though they had filed an appeal contesting the decision, the BOE ultimately opened up another early voting site at its office in Troy. They provided a breakdown of early voting numbers at each site:

Polling siteVotes cast
Armenian Church, Troy316
BOE Office, Troy104
Brunswick93
Schodack83
Total596

