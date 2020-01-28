Deadline looms to change parties in time for New York primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s closed primaries mean that only registered Democrats can participate in the party primary on April 28. The deadline to change your party affiliation in time vote in the state Democratic primary is February 14.

Disillusioned conservatives, proactive independents, people who usually do not vote, and even Republicans—who have a sitting president and no 2020 primary—can all cast a Democratic primary vote.

Changing party affiliation to take part in a hotly contested primary represents a strategic move for some, and a patriotic duty for others. The Iowa caucus is less than a week away, and the list of Democratic options in this historic election year narrows each week.

Political wonks of all stripes—Green Party, Libertarians, Working Families, etc.—are all invested in selecting who takes on President Trump in November.

A standard voter registration form—available through the mail, online at the DMV, or in-person at many government agencies—is the same form used to change parties. According to New York’s election website, the board of elections must receive applications to change party enrollment by Valentine’s, so voters using snail mail must plan ahead to be recognized.

The original deadline to enroll in another party was in October, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill in September extending it. April 3 the deadline for new, unaffiliated voters to register as a Democrat for the primary (or to change addresses and polling locations).