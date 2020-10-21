Consider your health when deciding to vote in person or by absentee

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — Election Day is less than two weeks away. Many who would usually vote in-person on November 3 are questioning whether they should do so this year, as COVID-19 cases are back on the rise.

Upstate University Hospital infectious disease expert, Dr. Stephen Thomas, says it all depends on if you are considered high-risk.

“If you’re over 60, 65 years of age, if you have other medical problems, obesity, diabetes, lung or heart disease, I would seriously consider putting in an absentee ballot. If you’re not in that group, and you’re young and healthy, I believe you can vote. I think it’s important that you vote, and you can vote in-person,” Thomas said.

There is less than a week left to apply for an absentee ballot. Dr. Thomas says if you plan on voting in person, wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands before and after.

