Close contests in multiple Vermont districts on Election Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — All 150 seats in the Vermont House of Representatives and all 30 seats in the Vermont Senate were up for grabs Tuesday. The balance of power remained steady with the Democrats, but several districts across the state flipped parties after close races.

In the Grand Isle-Chittenden House race, initial results show that House Speaker Mitzi Johnson (D) has lost her seat in a close race for two seats between four candidates.

Johnson’s fellow incumbent Rep. Leland Morgan (R) and his close relative Michael Morgan (R) appear to be the top finishers, but Johnson has requested a recount due to the thin margin separating all four candidates.

“Over the years, we’ve seen tight races and recounts in this district,” Johnson said in a statement. “I want to ensure every vote is counted and that we have clarity on the outcome of this election. If the preliminary vote totals have been reported correctly, we will proceed with a recount.”

In the Chittenden 8-3 district House election, Rep. Robert Bancroft (R) lost his seat to Alyssa Black (D) by several hundred votes. Black earned 50%of the vote, Bancroft earned 39%, and Andy Watts (I) earned 10%.

In the Rutland district, three Democrats, three Republicans, and four Independent candidates battled for three Senate seats. Incumbent senators Brian Collamore (R) and Cheryl Hooker (D) appear to have defended their seats, while Joshua Terenzini (R) is poised to become the district’s newest Senator.

Voters in the Chittenden 6-7 district elected the state’s first transgender House member. Taylor Small (D) earned one of two seats in the district along with incumbent Rep. Hal Colston (D).

Lastly, the Chittenden district race for six Senate seats played out as projected. All four Democratic candidates secured a victory, as did the race’s two Democrat/Progressive candidates.

Kesha Ram (D) has made history for a second time. The former State representative was the first rep of color from Burlington, and now becomes the first woman of color to serve in the Vermont Senate.

