Yang endorses McCalmon for New York Senate

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Schenectady native and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has endorsed Thearse McCalmon for New York State Senate.

Thearse is running for state senate in the city where I was born – Schenectady, NY. Thearse recently ran for mayor of Schenectady and came within dozens of votes of upsetting the incumbent. She is a Mom and former nurse fighting for her community. She won her state senate primary because people realize that she is in their corner. As someone who has experienced homelessness in her life, Thearse understands the importance of creating a human-centered society. Her opponent is a 70-year-old incumbent who is on the wrong side of many issues in Albany. Andrew Yang

2020 Democratic presidential candidate

McCalmon is running against Republican Sen. James Tedisco for State Senate District 49 in the upcoming November election. She defeated Donovan McRae in the primary for the Democratic nomination in June, after losing the election for Schenectady mayor in 2018.

District 49 has been reliably red for years, with Tedisco defeating his last Democratic challenger in 2018 with nearly 20% more votes.

