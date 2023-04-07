ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is taking steps to increase awareness about elections by focusing on engaging young voters. On Friday, county legislators, the League of Women Voters, and the Board of Elections Task Force announced an “I Voted” sticker contest and new voter legislation.

To increase awareness about voter rights, legislators are sponsoring a voter disclosure policy that would make it easier for voters to find out about races and the process. The policy change would incorporate QR codes at polling locations so voters can easily access frequently asked questions concerning the vote at hand. The proposal now heads to the legislature’s Law Committee for further discussion.

The sticker contest will be launched in April and aims to encourage youth involvement in the democratic process. “Our young people are our future voters and the future of democracy,” said Legislator Vicky Plotsky, who spearheaded the initiative. “This contest will help the students learn about the importance of voting and spark their creativity and imagination.”

Designs for the stickers will come from county youth, and the stickers will be given to voters on Election Day in November. “While young people are organizing in places like Tennessee to fight for safety in their classrooms and for democracy, it’s important to remind young people in Albany County about the strength of their vote,” said legislative Chairman Andrew Joyce. “While they may not be old enough to vote, now is the perfect time to learn about this sacred fundamental right, and take their chance at putting their mark on the process.”