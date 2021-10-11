Absentee ballot application deadline fast approaching

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Absentee ballots are available to any New York voter who will not be in town to vote at their local polling place, or who are unable to get there due to illness, disability, incarceration, or COVID concerns.
Election day is November 2. An application for an absentee ballot by mail must be received no later than Monday, October 18. For absentee applications by email, fax, and the online portal, the deadline is midnight on October 18.
In most cases, people can apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections through Monday, November 1.
Albany County
In Albany County, early voting starts October 23, and there are extended early voting hours for absentee voters at the following sites:
- Albany County Board of Elections, 260 South Pearl Street, Albany
- Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Avenue, Albany
- Boght Community Fire Department, 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes
- Berne Volunteer Fire Company, 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Avenue, Delmar
- Guilderland Fire Department, 2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland
The hours are below:
- Tuesday, October 19: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 20: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 21: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 22: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, October 25: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 27: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, October 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 29: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, early voting starts October 23 at the following sites:
- Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Street, Clifton Park
- Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs
- Board of Elections, 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa
The hours are below:
- Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 25: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 27: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Schenectady County
In Schenectady County, early voting starts October 23 at the following sites:
- Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady
- South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam
- Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna
The hours are below:
- Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 25: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 27: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rensselaer County
In Rensselaer County, early voting starts October 23 at the following sites:
- Town of Brunswick Office Building, 336 Town Office Road, Troy
- Schodack Town Hall, 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton
- Troy Atrium, 4 3rd Street, Troy
The hours are below:
- Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 25: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 27: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
