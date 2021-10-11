Absentee ballot application deadline fast approaching

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Absentee ballots are available to any New York voter who will not be in town to vote at their local polling place, or who are unable to get there due to illness, disability, incarceration, or COVID concerns.

Election day is November 2. An application for an absentee ballot by mail must be received no later than Monday, October 18. For absentee applications by email, fax, and the online portal, the deadline is midnight on October 18.

In most cases, people can apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections through Monday, November 1.

Albany County

In Albany County, early voting starts October 23, and there are extended early voting hours for absentee voters at the following sites:

The hours are below:

Tuesday, October 19: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 21: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, October 25: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saratoga County

In Saratoga County, early voting starts October 23 at the following sites:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Street, Clifton Park

Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs

Board of Elections, 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa

The hours are below:

Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 25: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schenectady County

In Schenectady County, early voting starts October 23 at the following sites:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady

South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam

Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna

The hours are below:

Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 25: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rensselaer County

In Rensselaer County, early voting starts October 23 at the following sites:

Town of Brunswick Office Building, 336 Town Office Road, Troy

Schodack Town Hall, 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton

Troy Atrium, 4 3rd Street, Troy

The hours are below: