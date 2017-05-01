Skip to content
Elections
Woman announces candidacy to challenge Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy
Latest poll numbers released ahead of election
Saratoga Co. Sheriff to be sworn in
Mass election officials want voters help in determining primary date
GOP leaders bolt from Senate candidate Roy Moore after sex abuse allegation
More Elections Headlines
Democrats sweep in Virginia, New Jersey, make gains nationwide
Fiery race for Rensselaer County Executive underway
Race for Albany mayor ramps up
Voters approve plan for Cohoes students to take CDTA buses to school
2017-2018 School Budget Vote Results By District
Supreme Court leaves in place ruling striking down NC voter ID law
FBI corrects Comey testimony on Clinton aide Huma Abedin
French prime minister says centrist Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election
In long-feared twist, online leak rattles French presidential campaign
Congress reaches $1 trillion deal to avoid government shutdown through Sep. 30
