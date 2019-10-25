Election Protection Hotline available to NYers during early voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office announced that the Election Protection Hotline will be available to voters during the state’s first early voting period.

Early voting begins on October 26 and lasts until November 3. Election day is on Tuesday, November 5.

Each county Board of Elections will make one or more sites available to registered voters to cast ballots early. Those poll sites will only open for certain hours each day.

Voters who experience problems casting early ballots can report issues to the Attorney General’s Office from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day by calling 800-771-7755 or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

Find your early voting polling location and other election resources.