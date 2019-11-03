Elderly woman crashes in Stewart’s parking lot after mistaking brake pedal for gas

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police responded to the scene of an elderly woman who mistook the gas for the brake resulting in a crash at the Stewarts located at 219 Sand Creek Road.

Police say at least four cars were involved and one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Stewarts building was grazed in the accident and the front door is said to have taken most of the damage. The flowerpot and trash bin were run over as well before the woman’s red Honda Accord careened into the row of parked cars.

While on scene it appeared that the One Way traffic sign located on the Sand Creek Road entrance of the Stewarts took the initial hit.