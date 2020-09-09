Elderly targeted in Department of Justice phone scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has issued a warning after receiving reports that the elderly are being targeted by scam callers claiming to be from the Department of Justice (DOJ). In the calls, scammers are attempting to gather personal information by claiming to be investigators or employees.

Voicemails asking potential victims to call a return number have also been left. The number directs users to an automated menu that matches the one used by the real DOJ. Callers eventually get through to an “operator” who puts the caller through to an “investigator” who then attempts to gather personal information.

“These scammers are preying on the elderly by exploiting their trust in the Department of Justice and the United States Government. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is dedicated to fighting elder fraud. We will investigate and prosecute phone scams and other schemes targeting the elderly to the fullest extent of our capabilities.” Antoinette T. Bacon

Acting U.S. Attorney

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking people to remain vigilant and not provide personal information during these calls. The office also encourages family members to alert their elderly relatives about this scam.

Those who receive these calls are encouraged to report them to the FTC via their website or by calling 877–FTC–HELP (877-382-4357).

Fraud can also be reported to the FBI for law enforcement action.

